Houchin providing free COVID-19 antibody test with each donation this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank has announced it will be providing free COVID-19 antibody tests with each complete whole blood, platelet and plasma donation.

The test looks to see if a donor’s blood contains antibodies to the virus. The blood bank will be testing all donations for the COVID-19 antibody through Sunday. Donors will receive their results through an email within 72 hours.

If a donor has a positive result, they may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma to help those who are hospitalized and suffering from COVID-19, Houchin said.

Donors can call 661-616-2575 if interested in donating convalescent plasma.

To ensure the safety of donors, team members and blood supply, Houchin has several new protocols in place, including requiring that team members and requesting donors wear masks, routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces as well as social distancing between donors.

Houchin said it requires donors to be symptom-free for at least 14 days and pass all eligibility requirements before donating.

To schedule an appointment to donate at Houchin Community Blood Bank, visit www.hcbb.com.