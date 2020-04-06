Houchin Community Blood Bank to collect plasma for use in experimental COVID-19 treatment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank says it will begin collecting plasma from people who have fully recovered from COVID-19 so it can be transfused to others with the disease in an experimental treatment.

The treatment is called COVID-19 convalescent plasma. Houchin said, the treatment was approved by the FDA for use on an emergency basis for people who have serious, life-threatening illness from the new coronavirus.

People who recover from COVID-19 develop antibodies that remains in the blood’s plasma. Transfusing the plasma with those antibodies into a person with COVID-19 can potentially boost the patient’s immune system and help in recovery.

Houchin says it is woking to implement requirements to meet FDA criteria to collect the plasma for the experimental treatment.

Potential donors will need to meet criteria including:

A diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a lab test.

No symptoms of the disease for least 14 days before donating.

A negative result for COVID-19.

Houchin is asking anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 and willing to help to call 661-616-2575.