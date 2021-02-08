Houchin Community Blood Bank now screening all blood donors for COVID-19 antibody

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank announced they will be doing COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donors starting today.

Donors are able to view their results on Houchin’s donor portal within seven days. Those who receive a positive antibody test may be eligible to donate COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP).

Those interested in donating COVID Convalescent Plasma can contact Houchin Community Blood Bank at 661-323-4222.

For all other donations, schedule an appointment here.