Houchin Community Blood Bank now screening all blood donors for COVID-19 antibody

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank announced they will be doing COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donors starting today.
Donors are able to view their results on Houchin’s donor portal within seven days. Those who receive a positive antibody test may be eligible to donate COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP).
Those interested in donating COVID Convalescent Plasma can contact Houchin Community Blood Bank at 661-323-4222.
For all other donations, schedule an appointment here.