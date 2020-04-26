Houchin Community Blood Bank says COVID-19 treatment using collected plasma has led to significant improvement in several patients

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank says convalescent plasma it has collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19 has led to significant improvement in several coronavirus patients.

The blood bank said the convalescent plasma collected has been transfused into seven patients in Kern County.

Houchin says one local hospital noted that a COVID-19 patient was on their way home and another no longer needed a ventilator.

Houchin began collecting the plasma from donors earlier this month for the experimental treatment.

COVID-19 convalescent plasma was approved by the FDA for use on an emergency basis for people who have serious, life-threatening illness from the new coronavirus.

People who recover from COVID-19 develop antibodies that remain in the blood’s plasma. Transfusing the plasma with those antibodies into a person with COVID-19 can potentially boost the patient’s immune system and help in recovery.

Houchin is asking people who have recovered from COVID-19 to become a donor. You can call 661-616-2575 or visit this website and fill out their questionnaire.