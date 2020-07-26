Houchin Community Blood Bank offering gift cards to donors who have recovered from COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is offering extra incentive for donors who have recovered from COVID-19.

When you recover from COVID-19, your body develops antibodies that boosts your immune system, donating your blood plasma that contains those antibodies, can help other patients as well.

But, Houchin says, even though more than 5,000 people have recovered from the virus, only 100 have donated their plasma. So starting Monday, July 27, convalescent plasma donors will receive a $50 gift card to a local restaurant.

Houchin will also have two drawings a day for $500 gift cards. The blood bank is making these incentives available from July 27 through Aug.1.

For more information you can call 616-2575 or set up an appointment at their website.