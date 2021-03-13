Houchin Community Blood Bank holding ‘Luck of the Draw’ promotion next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a year rocked by the coronavirus, blood, plasma and platelet donations are more important than ever for patients and Houchin Community Blood Bank.

Houchin is hoping to spread some good fortune to those who contribute next week. The blood bank has been hit especially hard amid the pandemic and are encouraging donors with some incentives like prizes and gift cards.

Every donor between March 15 and March 21 will receive a St. Patrick’s Day- or COVID-19-themed prizes — like lottery tickets, hand sanitizer and toilet paper.

You can schedule an appointment at Houchin at their website.