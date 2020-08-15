Houchin Community Blood Bank extends offer of gift cards for convalescent plasma donors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank says 283 COVID-19 survivors have donated their plasma to help treat others with the disease. Now, the blood bank is extending an offer of gift cards to thousands of others who have recovered, but have not donated their plasma.

Houchin is extending an offer of $50 gift cards to people who have recovered from COVID-19. They say the offer was so popular they are extending it into next week.

Kern County Public Health says more than 7,000 people have recovered from the virus, and more than 200 people are hospitalized.

Houchin began collecting the plasma from COVID-19 survivors in April for an experimental treatment approved by the FDA. The treatment was for meant for use on an emergency basis for people who have serious, life-threatening illness from the new coronavirus.

People who recover from COVID-19 develop antibodies that remain in the blood’s plasma. Transfusing the plasma with those antibodies into a person with COVID-19 can potentially boost the patient’s immune system and help in recovery.

For more information on how to donate call 661-616-2575 or set up an appointment at their website.