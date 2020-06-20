Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Houchin Community Blood Bank asks for donations from COVID-19 survivors

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – If you’re a coronavirus survivor, Houchin Community Blood Bank wants to hear from you.

The blood bank is still collecting convalescent plasma from COVID-19 survivors.

People who recover from COVID develop antibodies that can be transfused to other patients to help them survive.

It’s part of an experimental treatment approved by the FDA for COVID-19 patients in serious condition.

Houchin said anyone who has recovered from the virus and is willing to help can call 616-2575.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News