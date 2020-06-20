Houchin Community Blood Bank asks for donations from COVID-19 survivors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – If you’re a coronavirus survivor, Houchin Community Blood Bank wants to hear from you.

The blood bank is still collecting convalescent plasma from COVID-19 survivors.

People who recover from COVID develop antibodies that can be transfused to other patients to help them survive.

It’s part of an experimental treatment approved by the FDA for COVID-19 patients in serious condition.

Houchin said anyone who has recovered from the virus and is willing to help can call 616-2575.