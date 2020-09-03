Houchin Community Blood Bank accepting blood donations for potential COVID-19 treatment with convalescent plasma

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Houchin Community Blood Bank says COVID-19 survivors have antibodies in their blood that could save lives.

Supervisors Leticia Perez and Mike Maggard hosted a convalescent plasma drive with the blood bank today at the kern county fairgrounds. Today 10 donors provided enough plasma to go to 26 COVID patients.

This drive comes after the FDA gave emergency use authorization last week to use this treatment.

“Nothing should get in the way of our unified efforts to fight against COVID because it is not partisan, it is not ideological,” Perez said. “We can through these efforts alleviate suffering, get them home and healed, and get the community back the way we need it to be.”

One medical research center says its too soon to know that this treatment works. A panel by the National Institutes of Health released a statement today that says we need more research on the treatment before using it on patients. But Supervisor Maggard says we should listen to doctors who have successfully used the treatment.

“Whatever you hear in the national news about whether or not convalescent plasma is effective,” Maggard said. “That’s just the bureaucracy of how studies are done. The doctors on the frontlines are adamant that convalescent plasma is helping to save lives.”

The drive at the fairgrounds ended over an hour ago, but you can still donate at Houchin locations throughout the week. Houchin is giving participants $50 gift certificates and a 2021 Kern County Fair ticket package. Houchin wants interested donors to call 616-2575 to set up an appointment.