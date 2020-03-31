Hospitals launch COVID-19 symptom checker chat feature, provide free virtual visits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals have launched a suite of new free online resources for people who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

A new COVID-19 “symptom checker” chat box is live on the hospital websites to help inform patients, check symptoms or exposure as well as direct them to resources as needed.

Similar to the chat feature on customer service sites, the symptom checker chat box is located at the bottom right corner of the webpage and is interactive with the patient, the hospitals said.

To access to COVID-19 symptom checker chat room visit dignityhealth.org/bakersfield.

Depending on the symptoms, the hospitals said patients may be directed to a local triage center or emergency room or to schedule a free visit through its Virtual Care Anywhere system, in which they can speak with a medical professional online.

Virtual health care visits can help providers meet demand while reducing potential transmission of the coronavirus, according to the hospitals.



To use the service, visit dignityhealth.org/virtualcareanywhere or download the Virtual Care Anywhere app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Use the coupon code COVID19 to waive the $35 service fee.

Visits can also be scheduled by calling 855-356-8053.