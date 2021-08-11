Hospital visitors now required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, negative test starting today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Visitors to Bakersfield hospitals will now be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test in order to be allowed inside.

Starting today, hospital visitors must show their vaccination card or proof that they have had a negative COVID-19 test within three days of the visit. This is in accordance with a new state order that goes into effect today.

Vaccinated visitors must have been fully vaccinated within two weeks of their visit, according to the order. They can show either a paper vaccination card, a photo of their card or a digital record.

Dignity Health and Adventist Health said they are limiting visitors to just one per patient at their hospitals starting today, with some exceptions.

The changes come as local hospitals are seeing an influx of COVID-19 patients in recent weeks. Dignity Health said Memorial Hospital currently has 30 hospitalized patients while the two Mercy hospitals have a total of 46, a significant increase from about a month ago, when the numbers were in the single digits.

Adventist Health has updated information about its visitation policy here.