Honoring local seniors for their achievements

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET) Donivan speck has spent his whole life fighting.

Ready to take the football field in 8th grade, Donivan was diagnosed Chronic Multifocal Reoccuring Osteomyelitis, putting his dream of football and school on hold.

Throughout Donivan’s 8th grade year, he battled with a bone infection in his lower spine in constant pain and going through surgery. while sick he managed to keep his grades up, making the honor roll.

Now a concern for the speck family isn’t just missed graduation, but the Coronavirus. If Donivan was to get sick from COVID-19, he could get servery sick once again. He is trying to stay healthy and stay positive through this uncertain time.

After high school, Donivan plans on attending Bakersfield College and then will join the police academy to continue a career in law enforcement.

His mom, Stephanie, reminds him while these seem like tough times, there’s always more to life.