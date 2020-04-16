Hoffmann Hospice, Vibe Stitch partner to offer “Everything is Going to be Okay” hats

Hoffmann Hospice & Vibe Stitch have come together to spread hope during this time of uncertainty with “Everything is Going to be Okay” hats.

A portion of each hat purchase will be donated to Hoffmann Hospice. Hats cost about $30 and come in a variety of styles and colors.

Hoffmann Hospice also said people who give donations of $20 or more are now able to receive yard signs with the same phrase. The signs will be delivered or can be picked up at 4401 Buena Vista Rd. Monday through Friday between 9 a. m. and 4 p.m.

“These yard signs are not only spreading hope — they are supporting the nurses and staff of Hoffmann Hospice who continue to provide compassionate end-of-life care to patients throughout Kern County,” the organization said.

To order a hat, visit Vibestitch.com. To order a yard sign, visit HoffmannHospice.org or text “joy” to 56525.