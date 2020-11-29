Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Hodel’s Country Dining temporarily closing due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hodel’s Country Dining is temporarily closing its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Patty Guerrero, a supervisor at the restaurant, said today will be its last day of operation for the rest of the year. Guerrero said Hodel’s, which is located at 5917 Knudsen Dr., is expected to reopen sometime next spring, possibly in February or March. 

The restaurant had previously closed its doors in April due to the pandemic and reopened in July.

Hodel’s will remain open today until 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News