Hodel’s Country Dining temporarily closing due to COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hodel’s Country Dining is temporarily closing its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patty Guerrero, a supervisor at the restaurant, said today will be its last day of operation for the rest of the year. Guerrero said Hodel’s, which is located at 5917 Knudsen Dr., is expected to reopen sometime next spring, possibly in February or March.

The restaurant had previously closed its doors in April due to the pandemic and reopened in July.

Hodel’s will remain open today until 7 p.m.