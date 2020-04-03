Hodel’s Country Dining announces temporary closure due to coronavirus concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of Bakersfield’s favorite restaurants says it will temporarily close because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Hodel’s Country Dining announced on Facebook it will close its doors until the coronavirus pandemic is over. They said the move is in the best interest of its staff and customers.

The Hodel family said it would make an announcement of a future reopening on its social media pages and thanked the community for its continued support.

“We look forward to reopening bigger and better and ready to serve you,” the Facebook post said.