BAKERSIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Hillsong Worship concert scheduled for June 22 at Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Christian rock band was set to come to Bakersfield as part of its Awake Tour 2020. Mechanics Bank Arena said purchases made through AXS.com will be automatically refunded. Al others should return to their point of purchase for a refund.