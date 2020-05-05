Breaking News
High school senior works hard to overcome bullying, leaving new legacy behind

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- High school can be hard for some. it’s a big change where kids turn into adults and they start to find themselves.

In Wesley Reimer’s case, he was bullied through high school and started to let his grades fall.

But, that wasn’t the legacy he wanted to leave behind.

He worked hard and got his grades up while finding solace through his faith.

If Wesley’s mother, Traci, has to make a make-shift graduation, that’s what she’ll do, in order to make sure he is honored.

Wesley is still figuring what he wants to do after graduation.

