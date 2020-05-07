High school senior set to help those on the front lines

BAKERSFIELD, CA (KGET)- Health care workers are sacrificing their lives to care for those affected by the Coronavirus, and one local senior is ready to dive in and help as much as she can.

Olivia Gardea has spent the past four years at Stockdale High School going through their medical academy.

She joined the academy her freshman year preparing her for her future in the medical field.

Olivia says the pandemic has made her want to be a nurse more than ever, ready to lend a helping hand.

It’s not only Olivia’s determination to become a nurse, she maintained good grades, played softball and was part of other school activities, juggling all at the same time.

Olivia will attend Midland University in Nebraska where she received a double scholarship, continuing her love of nursing and softball.