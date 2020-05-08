High school senior off to boot camp, plans of joining the Navy

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Land of the free and home of the brave. A saying all Americans know.

One of the biggest sacrifice of all, are those risking their lives to protect this country. And a soon to be a Highland High School graduate is making that ultimate sacrifice.

Back in September, Navy recruiters cam out the high school recruiting seniors, and Brendan felt it was the right path.

Soon, Brendan will join others looking to follow in the same footsteps out in Chicago, but things will be a little different.

Brendan’s mom, josey, is worried she’ll miss yet another graduation because of the pandemic.

But Josey says she’s beyond proud of Brendan for all that he’s accomplish and will in the future.

After boot camp, Brendan hopes to work on the naval air craft carriers.