High school senior maintains 4.1 GPA while president of the marching band



BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Kaitlynn West has always been a hard worker and walking away from her senior year, there is a lot she can be proud about.

She held a 4.1 GPA and was a key asset on the marching band. This year she became band president.

In third grade, Kaitlynn tried out the clarinet and it stuck.

This year, the marching band qualified for state and got to compete among some of the best, making it to the final performance.

Kaitlynn’s family is missing out on watching her play at school events but they are trying to take advantage of typical senior memories, from the comfort of her home. Her whole family attended prom together at home.

Kaitylnn will attend Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in the fall where she will study political science.