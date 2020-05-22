Coronavirus
High school senior graduating with honors while active in band

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET) Juggling a busy schedule can be difficult, but for senior, Jared White, he makes it look easy.

Jared will be graduating as the valedictorian for his class, along with being apart of band. For him, staying on top of it all was something he was always determined to do.

But, it’s not just his motivation in the classroom, Jared is active in band and has been for the past seven years.

Ge’s been taking private lessons since 6th grade as he continues to perfect the trumpet.

This fall, Jared will attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo where we will major in mathematics and continue playing his trumpet.

