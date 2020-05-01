High school senior graduating with associates degree

WASCO, CA. (KGET)- It’s not just the high school graduation Lizette Martinez will be missing, she’s missing out on her college graduation.

Lizette is graduating from high school and receiving her associates degree at the same time.

It’s all through a program Wasco High School offers in partnership with the Wonderful Company and Bakersfield College.

When signing up for freshman classes, students we’re given the choice of enrolling in the program that would last all four years. Lizette says a lot of students didn’t take the opportunity and weren’t too supportive.

She will graduate with an associates degree in agricultural business.