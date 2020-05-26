High school football in January? Health concerns have CIF pondering several options

FILE – In this Nov. 15, 2019 file photo, Paradise High School head football coach Rick Prinz, center, celebrates with his team after defeating Live Oak High School in their Northern California Division III playoff game in Paradise, Calif. Paradise, the Northern California high school football team is preparing to play for a championship one year after most of the players and coaches lost their homes to a wildfire that nearly destroyed their town. Paradise High School will face Sutter Union High School on Saturday, Nov. 30 for the Northern Section Division III championship.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The professional sports calendar is a mess of postponement and uncertainty these days, and the world of high school sports isn’t a lot different.

The governing body for California high school sports is looking at several scenarios to play out the 2020-2021 schedule and work around the potential dangers of a lingering or resurgent coronavirus. A couple of the options would really shake things up.

One of America’s great fall traditions, high school football, could kick off its 2020 season in January 2021. That’s one option among several — none of them ideal — that might allow California high school sports to take place with some semblance of normality.

According to one scenario under discussion among commissioners of the California Interscholarship Federation, which oversees and regulates prep sports across the state, the fall sports schedule, which includes football, could be pushed back to January and February, wrapping up in March.

The winter sports schedule, which includes basketball and wrestling, could be pushed back to March and April.

And the spring sports schedule, which includes baseball, softball, swimming and track and field, could be pushed back to May and June.

Jim Crichlow, the CIF Central Section commissioner, says a number of possibilities are under discussion.

“There’s so much up in the air right now, we’ve got all kinds of plans that we can put into place,” Crich;low said. “It’s just a matter of when the governor releases that stay at home. And there’s social distancing and how many people can be in a crowd (to consider) before any steps can be taken forward.”

How would fans feel about watching their alma mater play your arch rival on a laptop, live streamed from an empty stadium?? How about six-foot spacing and every other row seating? Those are all possibilities.

Two of the local high school football coaches told KGET they’re not going to worry about things they can’t control.

“We’re waiting for the CIF to have their meeting and make their decision,” said Bryan Nixon, head football coach at Liberty High School. “The way we’re looking at it right now is that no news is good news. So the longer they hold off, the better the possibility of the fall because you’re gonna know a lot more by that time.”

Paul Golla fed his players’ competitive juices in a unique way, pitting his Garces High School football team against the Saugus High School football team — on Zoom, in a cross-fit competition.

“One of the rumors is we’ll start a little later, and we might miss the first two games of the year,” Golla said. “You look at the other states right now — Texas, Utah, Arizona — they’ve opened it up. So it’s a matter of time. I know there’s still a lot going on in Los Angeles, Northern California, (in terms of COVID-19 illnesses). I know Kern County-wise, I think our numbers are pretty good right now.”

The only thing that is certain about the 2020 high school football season is that nothing is certain. For the CIF’s decision makers, it’s not fourth down yet but it’s third down.