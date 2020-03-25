Henry Eissler Elementary teachers host neighborhood parade for their students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With classes canceled, teachers at a Henry Eissler Elementary decided to surprise their students with a parade and a chance to see one another.

The parade started at around 10 a.m. at the school on Eissler Street and made its way through students’ neighborhoods.

Teachers drove in their decorated vehicles, honking, cheering and waving to their students and families.

Parents and children stood outside their homes, some with posters, cheering and waving “Hello” to their teachers as the parade went by.

Schools across Kern County have been closed since March 18 to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The Kern County Superintendent of Schools announced it is recommending to keep public schools closed until May 1.