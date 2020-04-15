Heidi’s Brooklyn Deli offering free kids’ lunches on Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local restaurant is offering parents a break from getting lunch ready for the kids.

On Wednesday, Heidi’s Brooklyn Deli is offering free kids’ lunches, limit two per family. They come with a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, macaroni and cheese and milk.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said the deal will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the location at 2900 Calloway Drive.

“We are passionate about helping our community through #covid19,” the post said. “We hope to see you tomorrow!”