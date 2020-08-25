Healthcare workers rally outside Mercy Hospital to express need for more PPE to keep workers safe

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Healthcare workers began rallying in 11 cities across the state today, including in Bakersfield, in support of a bill that would provide workers with more PPE.

Senate Bill 275 would require both the state and healthcare providers to stockpile personal protective equipment and prioritize its distribution to low-income, medically underserved communities.

Today, healthcare workers are rallying at Mercy Hospital in downtown Bakersfield in support of the bill. The hospital has released a statement regarding the rally.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our caregivers and our patients,” Mercy Hospital said. “We are continuously assessing the volume of personal protective equipment at our facility and have multiple contingency plans in place to ensure we have the supplies required to provide care for our patients while protecting our staff, clinicians and physicians.”

Mercy Hospital said it is working with suppliers to make sure it has an adequate supply and can move supplies from other Dignity Health hospitals if needed.

“We are providing appropriate PPE to every staff member working in our hospitals,” the statement says. “Mercy Hospital continues to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation and adapt our services and operations as guided by regulatory agencies and as needed to ensure safe patient care.”