Health officials confirm two cases of coronavirus in Kern County residents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County health officials have confirmed two cases of the coronavirus in Kern County residents.

Officials did not immediately provide details of the patient and how they contracted the virus.

Kern Public Health has reported 123 tests pending and 76 tests have come back negative in Kern County.

On March 17, the county confirmed a non-resident tested positive for COVID-19. This would make the third positive case of COVID-19 in Kern County, but only two in Kern County residents.

