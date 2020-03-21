1  of  2
Health officials confirm fifth COVID-19 case in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –– Kern Public Health confirms fourth COVID-19 resident case in Kern County, bringing a total to five COVID-19 cases in the county.

Officials did not provide details of the patient, their current condition and how they may have contracted the virus.

According to data from the county, there are more than 250 COVID-19 testing results pending.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Know the symptoms: Below are symptoms of the coronavirus, flu or allergies.

