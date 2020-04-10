Health Department tells schools, business not to notify public if employee tests positive for coronavirus

The Health Department is telling businesses and schools that they don’t need to notify the public if their employees test positive for coronavirus.



This policy has raised the question, how much is the community entitled to know?

For Meagan Evans, it’s a safety issue.

“I have multiple sclerosis and I just got diagnosed with cancer, so I am one of those immunocompromised people that they talk about,” she said.



She has four kids, and two go to Centennial High.

When she went to pick up their Chromebooks last week, “there was no one there—there was like a cleaning crew,” she said.



Meal distribution had also suddenly stopped at Centennial.

It made Evans wonder if someone at the school had gotten the virus.

When we asked Kern High School District, they said, “As per guidance from Kern Public Health regarding the privacy of medical information, KHSD cannot confirm or deny that any member of our district community has tested positive for COVID-19.”



That’s what Public Health has instructed every school district to say.

So, if a teacher tests positive, administrators can’t notify parents, students, or staff.



“If I were to know ahead of time that one of my children were exposed,” Evans said, “I could do the precautions at my own home, quarantining myself to my room or something.”



Public Health has been pretty tight-lipped when it comes to positive cases, breaking information down only by age range and five very large, multiple-zip-code geographical areas.

A statement from Public Health read in part, “the employer does not need to take separate action unless advised otherwise. An employer may not have complete and accurate information to disclose.”



But some employers have still disclosed positive cases among their employees, like Bolthouse Farms, The Wonderful Company, Nestle, Albertson’s, Trader Joe’s, Brookdale Senior Living, the Sheriff’s Office, and the state prison system.

Last week, before Public Health’s guidance, Standard School District also shared that someone in its community tested positive.



“it didn’t address who it was, whose classroom it was—it just said someone,” Evans said. “I don’t want the teacher or student or whoever it is to be singled out—that is not what I want at all.”



She says she just wants a generic statement like that.



Public Health says its guidance is directed by HIPAA privacy rules.

But under HIPAA, there are 18 identifiers of information that can’t be given out.

Employer is not one of them.



For the Health Department, it’s a balance to protect patient privacy and public safety.

But for Evans, she says not knowing if she could’ve been exposed to the virus doesn’t allow her to get tested or quarantine herself out of precaution.



“Without being informed and me being immunocompromised, that’s really scary.”