Harvey Hall Head Start Center closed because of COVID-19 outbreak

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Community Action Partnership Kern’s Harvey Hall Head Start Center on Stine Road temporarily closed Thursday after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The center provides educational daycare, and will be closed for two weeks, CAPK said.

The decision was made after a consultation with Kern County Public Health. They determined enough empoyees tested positive to close the location.

No students have tested positive for the coronavirus so far. The center will be deep cleaned before reopening.