BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – During the darkest days of the pandemic, a light at the end of a long tunnel emerges. Today Omni Family Health gave out coronavirus vaccines to one of the groups hit hardest by the virus, taking a major step towards wiping out the pandemic. This comes as 1 out of every 11 people in the county has caught the virus. Meanwhile, hope is on the way for some of the most vulnerable members in the community in the form of a needle. For the first time, members of the public lined up and lifted their sleeves for a potentially life-saving shot.

"We received the news from the state yesterday that we can go ahead and begin vaccinating folks age 65 and older," said Dr. Grace Tidwell, an Associate Medical Director for Omni Family Health. "We have 20 scheduled this morning, we have more scheduled for this afternoon."