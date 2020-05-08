Hall Ambulance implements changes amid COVID 19 pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Those working on the front lines of our latest battle carry medical supplies and arrive at the front in ambulances.

“We’re going to people’s houses, we’re going to hospitals, we’re going to prisons, anywhere you can imagine,” said Chris Leone, manager of critical care division.​

They are Kern County’s paramedics, EMTs and nurses working around the clock to serve amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hall Ambulance has transported 147 patients with COVID-19​.

Bringing 165 E-M-T’s, paramedics and nurses in close proximity of the virus​.

“I thought it was going to be a piece of cake until you get that first positive result,” said Jennifer Philips, paramedic.​

Philips is from Kansas, she’s been working with hall for three years. A few weeks ago she was notified she had transported her first COVID-19 positive patient​.

“That phone call brought a lot of this to a reality,” said Philips.

She immediately called her family.

“They were already concerned because I was in California, this was one of the areas with a lot more positive cases,” said Philips. “But I was able to tell my mom how amazing the people taking care of us were.”​

Since the outbreak Hall Ambulance has completely changed the way it works​.

An emerging contagious disease tool has been implemented at the dispatch center for all incoming 911 calls.​

​“They’re screening for respiratory symptoms and anyone who gets flagged for respiratory symptoms through the dispatch, our crews are getting told they should put on the additional PPE (personal protective equipment),” said Leone.​

A four-hour decontamination process is done on an ambulance known to have transported a COVID-19 patient.​

“The additional resources that we’re having to expand on the PPE is something we haven’t seen before,” said Leone.​

Hall has brought a counselor on board, free to all employees in an effort to take care of their mental and physical health. ​

Hall says they haven’t had any employee test positive.