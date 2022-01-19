Half of all Kern residents vaccinated against COVID-19, far behind state and national average

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County has now reached a milestone in its fight to prevent severe infection of coronavirus, but is still behind the national and state average.

State data shows half of the population in Kern County has been fully vaccinated. A third of those who have received their shots have also been given a booster.

Although a milestone, it is far below the state and national average.

By 17 News’ count, at least 600 people have died in Kern County since vaccinations became available to everyone.