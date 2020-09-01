Hair salons, barbershops reopen with 25 percent capacity

Hair salons and barbershops across the state were allowed to reopen Monday morning, many of which now require temperature checks and health screenings before entering.

While shut down for five weeks, many stylists participated in a protest to return to work.

“We must’ve really changed their mind and they must’ve really saw that we were struggling,” said Bailey Greenlee, the manager at Panache Salon in Central Bakersfield.

Now, even for Kern in the most restricted, purple tier for reopening, salons were given the green light across the state. However, this only applies to hair salons and not nails.

“I don’t understand why nail salons can’t do the same,” said Kern Chief Administrative Officer, Ryan Alsop.

“Nail techs probably take more precautions, constantly using hand sanitizer, constantly sanitizing their clients’ hands,” Greenlee added.

Hair salons must also operate at 25 percent capacity. At Panache, they’ve worked out shifts so it doesn’t get too crowded.

“I know that in the coming days, there will be a storm coming, and I’m ready,” Greenlee said.

They just hope this time, they can stay open for good.

“The daily number of cases have come down, although we’re concerned they could potentially go back up,” said Kern Public Health director, Matt Constantine

“It’s almost expected, but we’re still going to do everything we can to stay open,” Greenlee said.

Along with hair salons and barber shops, indoor malls and retail stores are also allowed to open at 25 percent capacity. Gyms, bars, and indoor dining are still closed while Kern is in the purple, widespread tier.

If you want to look up a specific industry in a specific county to see if it’s open, you can visit covid19.ca.gov.