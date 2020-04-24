Haddad Dodge Ram providing law enforcement agencies with microbial spray to disinfect patrol vehicles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Haddad Dodge Ram dealership has announced it will provide all law enforcement agencies within the city an additional layer of protection in the form of an EPA approved antimicrobial spray.

The dealership says it wants to extend to all law enforcement agencies, starting in the city, the opportunity to have their patrol vehicles disinfected and protected at no cost using BioPledge AMP, an EPA-registered antimicrobial that prevents growth of microbes, fungi, algae and yeast.

“Haddad Dodge Ram initially purchased this product, earlier this month, to add to our retail service department menu, but quickly recognized its ability to help protect our first responders in this time of need,” the company said.

Haddad Dodge Ram said BioPledge AMP helps in the elimination of cross contamination of bacteria on nonporous surfaces and gives the treated surfaces maximum protection against bacteria. It also destroys household bacteria and prevents its growth.

“This is merely our way of offering an extra layer of protection to the thousands of men and women who dedicated their lives to protecting both our community and neighbors every day,” said John Haddad, Co-Owner of Haddad Dodge Ram KIA.

The company said it is working with the Kern County Law Enforcement Foundation to extend this same offer to the other law enforcement agencies throughout the county.

Application is quick and only takes about 15 mins to apply and dry. After a quick application and drying process, the company said BioPledge AMP will provide a minimum of 30 days protection. Haddad Dodge Ram is also offering the same anti-microbial spray service to the general public via their mobile service unit or at their dealership for a reduced price.

For more information, call the Haddad Dodge Ram Service Department at 661-398-0264.