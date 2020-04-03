Hacienda Elementary School holding ‘We Miss You’ parade in California City

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — Teachers and staff at Hacienda Elementary School will participate in a “We Miss You” parade on Friday by driving through neighborhoods and waving to students and parents.

The event begins at 2 p.m.

They’re asking that those who watch the parade follow social distancing guidelines and not approach the vehicles, California City police said. The department’s volunteer unit will be out assisting with the event.

“We invite you to step out onto your porch or driveway and wave hello to your teachers in a show of community bonding and strength!” the department said in a release.