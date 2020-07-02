Gyms reopening, expect lots of changes

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- The center for disease control recommends keeping yourself healthy by exercising regulatory. This is just one way to help deal with the stress of COVID-19.

The good news is local gyms and studios are back open to help you keep up your workouts- but be prepared for changes. At LVL Fitness, they have reduced their class sizes to ten people including the instructor.

For Warrior 1 Yoga, their class sizes typically allow forty-three people, but are now limiting them to only twenty. They even have a tool to help sanitize the rooms after each session.

On top of smaller class sizes, expect deep cleanings of the studios, and social distancing.

For both of these businesses, three months of keeping their doors closed wasn’t easy but they’re happy to finally be open.

Now, if the idea of going to a gym still scares you, LVL Fitness has been offering online workout classes, so you can stay active that way.