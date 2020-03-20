Gun sales spike during COVID-19 outbreak

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local gun shops are noticing massive spikes in sales as the public prepares to stay at home for the foreseeable future.

“It’s crazy and you know I am just getting ready,” said customer Julio Perez.

On Thursday, dozens of locals lined up to buy everything from rifles to ammo.

“They feel uneasy, they feel unsafe, so they’re purchasing lots of ammo and firearms at a record rate,” said Second Amendment Sports general manager Chris Lajoie. “We’re seeing a lot of first-time buyers out here.”

Buyers from Bakersfield and beyond have been stocking up, as firearms fly off the shelves.

Julio Perez says in times like this you have to be prepared for the worst.

“It’s not about the virus, it’s about the people,” said Perez. “They’re gonna do what they got to do to survive.”

Regular Earl Baggs II doesn’t agree. He says people should be more concerned with social distancing rather than buying a weapon.

“I don’t think it’s necessary to go into a panic and get one at the last second, said Baggs II. “Especially if they are not trained to use one.”

Still, stores like Second Amendment Sports have been working around the clock to fill the demand.