Groups provide free meals for Delano farm workers and their families

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — World Center Kitchen and the United Farm Workers partnered up to support farm workers and their families in Delano.

Farm workers lined up in their cars to receive free meals for their families. The service was drive-through so that everyone could remain in their cars.

“This is the third time we’ve distributed meals just here in Delano. After today, we will have delivered 9,000 meals,” UFW spokesperson Leydy Rangel said.

Rangel said these services are important during the COVID-19 pandemic because they can assure farm workers get a nutritious meal.