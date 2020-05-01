Coronavirus
Group’s drive-in prayer celebrates essential workers in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Once again, dozens turned out in Bakersfield to pray for the essential workers in the county.

The group United We Stand Bakersfield held the event in the parking lot of the old East Hills Mall.

They stayed in their cars, honked their horns and flashed their lights in tribute to those working hard to provide for everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Essential workers being grocery store workers, truck drivers, the security guards, the restaurant workers. People that are doing everyday things that before this pandemic, wasn’t considered a big deal maybe, but now they’re our heroes,” organizer of the event Melissa Woods said.

United We Stand Bakersfield has hosted other drive-in prayer events praying for health care workers outside local hospitals.

