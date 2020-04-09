Group plans prayer vigil for Thursday night outside Adventist Health

A local group says it will hold another prayer vigil outside a hospital as the medical professionals inside continue to combat the coronavirus.

Joseph Castro began organizing the drive-in events through the Facebook group United We Stand Bakersfield. So far, people have gather in their vehicles for prayer outside Mercy Hosptal Southwest, Memorial Hospital and the Bakersfield Heart Hospital. hospitals and

They plan on holding another prayer vigil Thursday at 8 p.m. outside Adventist Health on Chester Avenue.