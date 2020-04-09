Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Group plans prayer vigil for Thursday night outside Adventist Health

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A local group says it will hold another prayer vigil outside a hospital as the medical professionals inside continue to combat the coronavirus.

Joseph Castro began organizing the drive-in events through the Facebook group United We Stand Bakersfield. So far, people have gather in their vehicles for prayer outside Mercy Hosptal Southwest, Memorial Hospital and the Bakersfield Heart Hospital. hospitals and

They plan on holding another prayer vigil Thursday at 8 p.m. outside Adventist Health on Chester Avenue.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News