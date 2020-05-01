Group of 29 employees staying on at Taft prison to implement closure expected to be laid off this month

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — A small group of employees who have stayed on at the Taft Correctional Institution to effect its closure are expected to be laid off before the end of the month.

The Management & Training Corporation, which has operated the prison, said that while the majority of its 300-plus staff have already been laid off, a small group of 29 employees were kept on to implement the prison’s closure, which has been mandated by the federal bureau of prisons.

MTC said most of these employees, which include the warden and associate warden, will be laid off effective May 30. Two employees will be let go as of May 16.

Regal Cinemas has also confirmed it has temporarily furloughed 64 employees at its Bakersfield movie theater on Ming Avenue due to COVID-19.

While the company said these furloughs took effect in March and were estimated to last no longer than six weeks, MTC said the shutdown is expected to last longer than anticipated and that the furloughs could qualify as layoffs amounting to “employment losses” under the law.