Group in Bakersfield protests Gov. Newsom’s latest curfew order to curb spread of coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After a limited curfew went into effect Saturday night in Kern County and in other areas around the state to limit the spread of the coronavirus, one group of protesters against Governor Gavin Newsom’s order gathered in Downtown Bakersfield.

The group gathered on L Street in the Bakersfield College parking lot just across from the KGET studios just after 10 p.m.

“The new edict that was put down by our governor about the curfew at 10 p.m.– it doesn’t work. It has no value and no bearing on life itself,” Kyle Brown, who organized Saturday’s protest through Facebook, said. “It’s not gonna stop the coronavirus by us not being here at 10 o’clock at night.”

Some in the group held flags that said “No to Newsom” and Trump 2020.” One caller told 17 News said as many as 50 cars were in the area.

The governor’s limited stay-at-home order took effect Saturday and lasts each night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Dec. 21. and is aimed at curbing gatherings with large crowds to limit the possible spread of the coronavirus. Local law enforcement has said they will not enforce the curfew or respond to calls reporting large crowds.