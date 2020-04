BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The group United We Stand Bakersfield rallied for another show of support for local health care workers.

Dozens sat in their cars Thursday night outside Adventist Health Bakersfield on Chester Avenue. The group flashed their lights and honked their horns.

The group has organized similar events at other Bakersfield hospitals. Organizers say it’s a chance to show support for hardworking hospital staff during the COVID-19 crisis.