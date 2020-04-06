Group gathers for prayer for medical workers outside Memorial Hospital Bakersfield

Coronavirus
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rain didn’t stop a group from gathering outside Memorial Hospital Bakersfield to pray for medical staff working to combat the coronavirus.

United We Stand organized the prayer Sunday night outside Memorial Hospital on 34th Street. Memorial Hospital Bakersfield shared a picture of the prayer on its Facebook page.

The group stayed in their vehicles and sang and prayed for people affected by the COVID-19 illness.

The same group held a similar prayer outside Mercy Hospital Southwest on April 2.

Another prayer is scheduled for April 7 outside the Bakersfield Heart Hospital.

