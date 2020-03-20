Grimmway Farms will remain open Friday as part of essential California industry

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Grimmway Farms operations will remain open Friday even as Gov. Gavin Newsom orders all Calfornians to stay at home.

Gov. Newsom’s order tells 40 million Californians to stay at home, but it leaves exceptions for essential industries including agriculture. Grimmway Farms will be open and workers can show up to work Friday.

The company issued a statement Thursday night to 17 News:

“As we face uncertain times together, we want to be sure all of our employees – along with others working in agriculture – know that they are essential and can still report to work tomorrow. Our Governor outlined 16 ‘critical infrastructure’ industries that are exempt from the shelter in place order imposed on California residents, and agriculture is among them. To ensure our neighbors are continuing to be fed with healthy, fresh produce, we must work together to fulfill our job responsibilities during this challenging time.” Jeff Huckaby, President, Grimmway Farms

Newsom said Californians can still leave home for essential needs like food, groceries and medicine. The order began Thursday night and lasts until further notice.