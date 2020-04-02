BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Grimmway Farms employee may have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter given to employees yesterday.

In the letter, President Jeff Huckaby said an employe tested positive for the virus and that other employees who may have been exposed were immediately contacted and screened for symptoms.

“While unfortunate, given the spread of the virus it was not unexpected,” Huckaby said in the letter. “If and when additional employees test positive for COVID-19, we will continue to follow our policies which are based on CDC and local public health department guidelines.”

Grimmway Farms did not confirm that an employee tested positive, as it said that would be a violation of HIPAA laws and its confidentiality policy.

“Grimmway has a longstanding policy of not commenting on employee related health information,” said Joel Sherman, vice president of safety and corporate affairs. “What we can confirm is that Grimmway strictly follows extensive policies based on the Centers for Disease Control guidance in the workplace. In anticipation of the onset of COVID-19, we took decisive action to reduce potential exposures through increased sanitation, increased spacing, promoting personal hygiene, as well as many other actions. As a designated critical infrastructure sector we take our responsibility to provide safe, healthy and fresh produce to the country very seriously, while continuing to protect our family of employees.”