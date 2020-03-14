Greenlawn, Wood Family Funeral homes have increased cleaning, asking physical contact be limited

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Greenlawn and Wood Family Funeral homes say extra cleaning is being done at their facilities and they’re asking that physical contact during visitations and services be limited with family members.

“The families we serve have always been our top priority, and especially with the spread of this pandemic,” James Lamar, president of Greenlawn Funeral Homes and Cemeteries, said in a news release addressing concerns over the coronavirus.

He added, “At this point there has been no direction from any source that visitations or services should be canceled, and we will make every effort to accommodate families in making arrangements and conducting services in any capacity needed to ensure their safety and comfort while honoring their loved one.”

Greenlawn has two funeral homes in Bakersfield, and Wood Family Funeral home is in Tehachapi. The following procedures have been put in place at those facilities: