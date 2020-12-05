Greenfield Union School District pauses in-person classes because of pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Greenfield Union School District has joined several other local school districts in pausing in-person instruction because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Ramon Hendrix said effective Dec. 7 the district is suspending in-person classes and support services until further notice. Students will return to distance learning for now.

The district will determine when it’s safe to return to in-person instruction, and said the nutrition department will continue to provide meals to students each week at most school sites.