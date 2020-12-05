Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Greenfield Union School District pauses in-person classes because of pandemic

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Greenfield Union School District has joined several other local school districts in pausing in-person instruction because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Ramon Hendrix said effective Dec. 7 the district is suspending in-person classes and support services until further notice. Students will return to distance learning for now.

The district will determine when it’s safe to return to in-person instruction, and said the nutrition department will continue to provide meals to students each week at most school sites.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News