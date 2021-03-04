Greenfield Union School District partners with Golden Valley High School to provide COVID-19 vaccines to over 500 district employees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Friday, Greenfield Union School District, in partnership with Kern High School District’s Golden Valley High School, will provide COVID-19 vaccines to more than 500 school district employees.

Priority Urgent Care will be providing the vaccines, which are available to all GUSD and Golden Valley High School employees.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity to our employees as we prepare for the return of general education students to In Person instruction at all Greenfield schools next week,” said GUSD Superintendent Ramon Hendrix in a press release. “This vaccination opportunity is part of our plan to provide a safe and healthy environment for staff and students in the Greenfield community,

Vaccinations will be administered from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. inside of the Golden Valley High School gymnasium. For additional information, call the Green Field Union School District at 661-837-6000.